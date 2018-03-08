MP reads names of women killed by men

Media player
Labour MP Jess Phillips reads out the names of women killed by men since the last International Women's Day.
The list is compiled by the NGO Counting Dead Women. All the cases are in the public domain.
08 Mar 2018
