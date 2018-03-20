Video
LISTEN: Parliament in five minutes
There were calls in the Commons yesterday for draconian laws to deal with social media firms after the alleged misuse of data.
Billions of dollars were wiped off the value of Facebook after claims that the company was used to collect the personal information of 50 million people so that they could be targeted in election campaigns. The Culture Secretary, Matt Hancock, called the reports "very worrying"
Parliamentary correspondent Sean Curran reports.
-
20 Mar 2018