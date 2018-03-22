Yesterday in Parliament 22 Mar 2018
Boris Johnson compares World Cup in Russia to Hitler hosting 1936 Olympics

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson compares Russia's staging of the World Cup this summer to Hitler hosting the Olympics in Nazi Germany in 1936.

The comparison came during exchanges with MPs on the foreign affairs committee, as parliamentary correspondent Sean Curran reports.

  • 22 Mar 2018