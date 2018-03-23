Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are hereditary peers the real rebels?
Hereditary Conservative peer Viscount Trenchard gets into a dispute with two Conservatives appointed to the House of Lords - by suggesting that hereditaries are more independent.
The disagreement took place in a debate on the latest attempt to abolish by-elections among the hereditary peers when one of them dies.
The House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) (Abolition of By-Elections) Bill has been introduced by Labour's Lord Grocott.
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window