Parliament in five minutes

Yesterday In Parliament 28 Mar 2018
Sean Curran reports on two big committee hearings in Parliament on Tuesday 27th March: the Prime Minister Theresa May giving evidence to the Liaison Committee and Chris Wylie speaking to the Culture Committee about Cambridge Analytica and the impact of data-mining on the outcome of the EU referendum.

And, you can hear the Speaker ticking off Boris Johnson for making sexist comments towards Emily Thornberry.

  • 28 Mar 2018