Yesterday In Parliament 18 Apr 2018
Video

MPs speak out about increasing anti-Semitism

'We will not be bullied.'

That was the declaration of several Labour MPs in Parliament yesterday as they spoke about the nature and amount of anti-Semitic abuse they had experienced in recent months.

BBC Parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme was watching the highly-charged debate in the Commons yesterday.

  • 18 Apr 2018