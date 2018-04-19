Media player
Brexit defeat for ministers
Peers inflicted a resounding defeat on the government yesterday over the issue of staying in a UK-EU customs union after Brexit.
By a majority of 123, the Lords backed a cross-party move to demand that ministers try to achieve a customs union with the EU in the negotiations.
Theresa May has made it one of her "red lines" that the UK must leave the customs union.
