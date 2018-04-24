Yesterday In Parliament 24 Apr 2018
Video

Home Secretary makes amends to Windrush generation

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has promised compensation and British citizenship to make amends for the treatment of the Windrush generation of immigrants.

But as she made her Common statement yesterday afternoon, she faced renewed calls from opposition MPs to resign - as our parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme reports.

