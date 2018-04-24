Media player
Home Secretary makes amends to Windrush generation
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has promised compensation and British citizenship to make amends for the treatment of the Windrush generation of immigrants.
But as she made her Common statement yesterday afternoon, she faced renewed calls from opposition MPs to resign - as our parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme reports.
24 Apr 2018
