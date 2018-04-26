Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windrush scandal dominates PMQs
Jeremy Corbyn has demanded that heads should roll over the immigration troubles endured by the Windrush generation.
The Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, meanwhile admitted that she bitterly regretted that she hadn't spotted the extent of the problem earlier, as parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme reports.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window