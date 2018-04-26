Yesterday in Parliament 26 April 2018
Windrush scandal dominates PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn has demanded that heads should roll over the immigration troubles endured by the Windrush generation.

The Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, meanwhile admitted that she bitterly regretted that she hadn't spotted the extent of the problem earlier, as parliamentary correspondent Susan Hulme reports.

