Sixty years of female peers

Monday April 30th marks 60 years since the passage of the Life Peerages Act, which enabled the first women to sit in the House of Lords.
Alicia McCarthy spoke to three current life peers about the anniversary and the role of the modern House.
27 Apr 2018
