Diabetes transplant 'transforms' life
The first woman in Scotland to receive a pioneering new treatment for diabetes has said the procedure has transformed her life.
Kathleen Duncan was injected with pancreatic cells produced in a Scottish laboratory which means she makes her own blood sugar and no longer requires insulin.
06 Jul 2011
