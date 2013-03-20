James McAvoy on Irvine Welsh's Filth

Video

The video contains strong language and flash photography.

Filth has arrived in Edinburgh, the latest film adaption of an Irvine Welsh novel.

The author is still best known for Trainspotting, the book and film that shook up perceptions of Scotland almost 20 years ago.

Filth may not be to everyone's taste as it stars James McAvoy as a bigoted, drug addicted policeman but could it usher in a new era of film-making like Trainspotting?

BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline Maclean reports from Edinburgh.

Filth has been rated 18 by BBFC.