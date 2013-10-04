Scots soldier praises colleagues after bravery award

Video

A Scots soldier who risked his life trying to save a Danish colleague injured in Afghanistan has been honoured for his bravery.

Warrant Officer Andy Peat, a high threat explosive ordnance disposal operator, received the George Medal for his role when he was attached to a task force of a Danish special forces unit with Afghan partners.

He said he would be sharing the award with his team, adding: "You are only as good as the guy standing next to you."