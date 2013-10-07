Daniel Perry's death sparks cyber-blackmail probe

Video

Daniel Perry, from Dunfermline, was 17 years old when he took his own life. He had been the victim of online sexual blackmail.

A BBC Scotland investigation has been hearing calls for changes in the way online blackmail is recorded to uncover the true extent of the problem.

Police Scotland have called on the Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) Centre to help investigate what could be a classed an international crime.

There have been 184 cases in the UK that CEOP are aware of.

