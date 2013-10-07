Heating help: Scottish energy fund campaign kicks off

Video

Winter is fast approaching, and as the nights draw in many of us will be turning up the heating.

But with rising energy prices, research shows that more than two thirds of us are worried about paying the bills.

To try to tackle the problem, the Scottish government has launched a campaign to raise awareness about their £74 million energy fund.

It is available to anyone for cash back on home improvements which increase energy efficiency and make homes greener. But is it working? BBC Scotland's Emma Ailes reports.