Video
Galapagos interest in Scottish Seabird Centre live-cam
One time religious retreat and prison, Bass Rock off the coast of North Berwick is now home to 150,000 Gannets.
And they are being watched by 14 specially-designed, remote-controlled cameras.
They give visitors at the Scottish Seabird Centre a close up view of the birds without disturbing them.
Now wildlife experts from the Galapagos Islands have come to Scotland to learn about the technology. BBC Scotland's Emma Ailes reports.
-
07 Oct 2013
- From the section Scotland