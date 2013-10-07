Galapagos interest in Scottish Seabird Centre live-cam

Video

One time religious retreat and prison, Bass Rock off the coast of North Berwick is now home to 150,000 Gannets.

And they are being watched by 14 specially-designed, remote-controlled cameras.

They give visitors at the Scottish Seabird Centre a close up view of the birds without disturbing them.

Now wildlife experts from the Galapagos Islands have come to Scotland to learn about the technology. BBC Scotland's Emma Ailes reports.