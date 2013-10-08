Video
Scottish independence: Hammond says SNP defence plan 'insultingly vague'
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has said the SNP's defence plans for an independent Scotland are "insultingly vague".
Mr Hammond was speaking at the launch of the UK government's report defending the British military.
The analysis paper states that Scotland will be more secure if it remains part of the UK.
Mr Hammond said: "The SNP's plans remain insultingly vague. A two page wish list that is neither costed nor credible."
