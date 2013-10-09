Stillbirth father speaks of 'harrowing' experience

Video

Gavin Moir and his wife Kirsty lost their first child when Kirsty was 38-and-a-half weeks pregnant.

Kirsty mentioned at a routine appointment that she had not felt the baby move much in the last day.

An ultrasound test revealed there was no longer a heartbeat.

"The baby's room was all ready," said Mr Moir.

"To be told that there is nothing there anymore. It was just absolutely devastating for us all.

"To this day I still don't know how we managed to cope at that point in time."

The Scottish Government's advisor on women's health and maternity has said more must be done to tackle Scotland's poor record on stillbirths.

Dr Catherine Calderwood wants high risk pregnancies to be identified and women encouraged to improve their health before pregnancy.