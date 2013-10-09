Glasgow 2014: Queen's Baton Relay launch highlights

Video

The Queen has launched the baton relay which will lead up to the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The baton will visit all 70 competing nations and territories before arriving in Glasgow for the start of the Games.

It contains a hand-written message from the Queen, which she will read at the opening ceremony on 23 July 2014.

Here are some of the highlights from the launch ceremony as the baton began its journey from Buckingham Palace.