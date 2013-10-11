Scottish independence: Young voters have their say

Video

How do young first-time voters feel about the prospect of having a say in next year's independence referendum?

As part of a new series of BBC Scotland webcasts Bill Whiteford heard from Raabiah Siddique, Max Yuill, Jack Aitchison and Eloise Reinhardt.

They are part of the BBC's Generation 2014 panel, whose members will be outlining their vision for Scotland over the next year.

The Scottish independence referendum will be held on 18 September 2014.

