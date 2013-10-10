Video
Scottish independence: Oil fund row breaks out in Holyrood
There have been furious exchanges in Holyrood over claims ministers downplayed advice from their officials about the costs of setting up an oil fund.
Scottish Labour leader Joanne Lamont was chastised by the Parliament's presiding officer after she accused the first minister of "dishonesty".
Alex Salmond insisted ministers had always been frank about the challenges and the opportunities.
BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor reports.
