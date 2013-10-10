Glasgow 2014: Queen's baton leaves Scotland for India

Video

The baton that will carry a private message from the Queen to all nations of the Commonwealth has arrived in Scotland before travelling to India.

Scottish athlete Allan Wells the first person to carry the baton after its launch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

A campaign to recruit 4,000 community baton-bearers to carry it around Scotland was launched in Stirling.

The baton will tour Scotland for 40 days in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.