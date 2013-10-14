Video
Glasgow 2014: Commonwealth Games' legacy in Delhi
The Queen's Baton Relay is due to leave the Indian city which staged the last Commonwealth Games as part of a tour which will eventually lead it to Glasgow.
The organisers of the Delhi 2010 games were criticised after construction work overran and athletes were greeted with dirty accommodation.
In the second of two reports looking at whether the games left a legacy, BBC Scotland's Kevin Keane has been examining the effect it had on sport.
14 Oct 2013
