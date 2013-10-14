Minister prays for killers of family in Peshawar

Video

A Church of Scotland minister whose mother and other close relatives were murdered in a suicide attack on a church in Pakistan has said he forgives their killers.

Reverend Aftab Gohar's mother, nephew, niece and two uncles were among 122 killed in the attack in September.

The Grangemouth minister has just returned from the scene of the massacre in Peshawar.

Rev Gohar told BBC Scotland: "I can pray for them that God can give them wisdom to know that they are doing wrong".