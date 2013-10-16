Alistair Carmichael: 'Bedroom tax is a necessary change'

Video

Alex Salmond and David Cameron will hold talks in Downing Street on Wednesday.

The first minister and the prime minister will meet as part of a wider forum called the Joint Ministerial Committee which is made up of the devolved administrations and the UK government.

Mr Salmond has said he wants to raise "the insanity" of reforms to the housing benefit system, which have been described as a "bedroom tax" by critics.

Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael told BBC Good Morning Scotland that the reforms were a "necessary change" to strengthen the economic recovery.