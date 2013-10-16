Salmond: Housing benefit reforms 'insanity'

Video

First Minister Alex Salmond and Prime Minister David Cameron will hold face to face talks in Downing Street on Wednesday.

They will meet as part of a wider forum called the Joint Ministerial Committee which is made up of the devolved administrations and the UK government.

Mr Salmond told BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor that he wants to raise the issue of housing benefit reforms which have been dubbed the "bedroom tax" by critics.

Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael later told BBC Good Morning Scotland that the first minister should not bring a "list of grievances" to the meeting.