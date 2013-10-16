Research finds Scottish children 'more connected' to nature

Video

The RSPB and the University of Essex have published a report which suggests children in Scotland are more "connected to nature" than those elsewhere in the UK.

Researchers measured childrens' feelings for the environment and found that 27% in Scotland were "highly connected" to nature.

They hope the findings will provide a baseline to measure how things change over time.

BBC Scotland's Huw Williams visited the RSPB reserve at Loch Leven to find out more.