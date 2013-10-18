Scottish independence: Sturgeon promises lower energy bills in independent Scotland

Video

Nicola Sturgeon, deputy leader of the SNP, has announced measures to tackle fuel poverty should the SNP win a Yes vote in the referendum on Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at the SNP party conference in Perth.

Addressing delegates, she said: "We will provide that funding from central government resources and that will mean direct government funding for fuel poverty schemes of at least £200m every year.

"We estimate that it will cut energy bills by around 5% or £70 a year, not a short-term measure but a real and lasting cut in Scottish energy bills".