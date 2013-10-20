SNP conference: Salmond 'reaching out to disenchanted'

Video

BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor says that SNP leader Alex Salmond has used his conference speech to try and reach out to "disenchanted" voters, and encourage them to vote in favour of independence for Scotland.

During his speech to delegates gathered in Perth on Saturday, Mr Salmond announced that the detailed case for independence would be published on 26 November.

The long-awaited white paper will come ahead of the referendum itself, on 18 September next year.