Climate change on Mars has lessons for Earth

Millions of years ago the planet Mars had a thick atmosphere, rich in carbon dioxide but what happened to it?

Researchers in Scotland think the CO2 turned to stone.

Dr Tim Tomkinson, from the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre (SUERC) in Glasgow, said: "It has implications for how we store carbon and deal with climate change".

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, they say they looked at a tiny meteorite from Mars and found implications for how we on earth might deal with climate change.

BBC Scotland's science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald reports.