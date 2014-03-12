Hampden Park
Video

Glasgow 2014: Inside revamped Hampden Park

The Commonwealth Games athletics venue at Hampden Park in Glasgow has been officially unveiled.

Timelapse photography shows how the pitch was raised by almost two metres on a bed of metal stilts.

Chris McLaughlin reports.

