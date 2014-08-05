Scottish independence: Alistair Darling warns 'there is no going back'
Alex Salmond and Alistair Darling have been going head to head in a TV debate ahead of the Scottish independence referendum.
First Minister Mr Salmond has been putting the case for a "Yes" vote on 18 September, with Better Together leader Mr Darling, arguing for the Union.
In his closing remarks, Alistair Darling said he wanted to ''tear down the barriers to increasing wealth and opportunities''.
''If we vote to leave, there is no going back,'' he said.
The debate was first broadcast on the Scottish television network STV.
