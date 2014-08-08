Toddler playing
Thousands on nursery waiting list

New figures obtained by the BBC show that more than 12,000 babies and toddlers are on waiting lists for local authority nursery places.

A Freedom of Information request to each of Scotland's 32 local authorities revealed significant regional variations.

Despite childcare being a high priority for the Scottish government, some families have been unable to get a place they can afford and that suits their working hours.

BBC Scotland's political correspondent Lucy Adams reports.

