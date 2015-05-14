Medication being administered
Call to review 'right to die' law

A severely disabled Glasgow man is asking Scotland's highest civil court to review the current law on assisted suicide.

Gordon Ross lives in a nursing home and has Parkinson's disease.

He says the law discriminates against disabled people and wants it to be brought into line with England.

BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.

