Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Call to review 'right to die' law
A severely disabled Glasgow man is asking Scotland's highest civil court to review the current law on assisted suicide.
Gordon Ross lives in a nursing home and has Parkinson's disease.
He says the law discriminates against disabled people and wants it to be brought into line with England.
BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.
-
14 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window