John Swinney
New powers for Scottish councils to cut business rates

John Swinney has said that he will give Scottish councils the power to reduce business rates from 31 October.

Speaking at the SNP conference, the deputy first minister said the move was designed to attract investment.

Mr Swinney also criticised Labour for their U-turn on supporting Conservative plans to constrain borrowing, saying it was up to Nicola Sturgeon to save Labour from their own stupidity.

  • 16 Oct 2015