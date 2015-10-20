Scotland's Rugby World Cup defeat 'hard to swallow'

Video

Rugby's governing body has said referee Craig Joubert was wrong to award a 78th-minute penalty against Scotland in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by Australia.

Scotland led 34-32 when Jon Welsh was ruled deliberately offside for playing the ball after a knock-on by a team-mate.

World Rugby has said that having reviewed the passage of play, Joubert should have awarded Australia a scrum, for a knock-on, and not a penalty for accidental offside.

Former Scotland player John Beattie said the decision is "a hard one to swallow" but that the game must move on.