Ben Nevis created in 3D by Ordnance Survey

Video

Ordnance Survey has created a 3D model of Ben Nevis in a game that challenges players to find a hidden marker on the mountain.

The mapping agency's data was used to create a 1:4 scale model of the highest mountain in the country.

The game has been made for use with Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard 3D devices.

Creators also hope that the replica terrain could be used in search and rescue missions by the emergency services and mountain rescue teams.