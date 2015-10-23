Video
Clutha bar helicopter crash: Low fuel warnings ignored
An investigation into the Clutha helicopter crash says the pilot did not follow emergency procedures after a fuel warning.
The Police Scotland helicopter plunged onto the roof of the Glasgow bar in November 2013, killing ten people and injuring dozens more.
A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found there were several questions it could not answer.
BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.
