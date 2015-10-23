Forth road bridge congestion warning

Video

Drivers are being warned to expect congestion on and around the Forth road bridge as restrictions are put in place from Saturday at 20:00 until Monday at 06:00.

The A90 south of the Forth road bridge will be closed and the bridge itself will be single-lane traffic in each direction.

The work will enable the demolition of an old bridge on the approach road between South Queensferry and Kirkliston, as part of the road improvement works for the new Queensferry Crossing.

Stein Connolly, from Transport Scotland, advised motorists to plan their journey, avoiding the affected areas around the Forth road bridge if you can.

Further roadworks are planned the weekends of 31 October and 14 November.