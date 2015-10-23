Clutha bar helicopter crash: Pilot did not follow protocol

Video

A senior air accident investigator says the pilot of the helicopter that crashed into Glasgow's Clutha bar did not follow protocol and continued to fly despite low fuel warnings

Ten people died and dozens more were injured when the Police Scotland helicopter plummeted into the pub on 30 November 2013.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch report found that fuel pump switches, supplying the engines, had been switched off.

Keith Conrad, of the AAIB, told the BBC that questions remained unanswered because the aircraft had not been fitted with a black box Recorder.