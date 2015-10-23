Glasgow's Hydro venue 'boosts economy by millions'

Video

Nestled on the banks of the River Clyde, the two-year-old SSE Hydro has become one of the busiest live event venues in the world.

The £125m venue has hosted music, political and sporting events.

The latest financial figures reveal it has brought millions of pounds to the economy with the surrounding Finnieston area benefitting from the "halo" effect.

BBC Scotland's Gillian Marles reports.

