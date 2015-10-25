Running commentary on Sheku Bayoh death 'not helpful'

Video

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has said it is not helpful if people give a "running commentary" on the death in police custody of Sheku Bayoh.

Earlier this week, the Lord Advocate appealed for calm following a row between Mr Matheson's predecessor Kenny MacAskill and Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing Mr Bayoh's family.

Mr MacAskill, writing in a police journal, said he believed the outcome of the case would be a "tragic accident".

The comments angered Mr Bayoh's family, as the Police Investigations Review Commissioner investigation into his death continues.

Mr Matheson told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme: "There is a robust investigation being taken forward through the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner and that is also being directed by the Crown Office.

"As the Lord Advocate has made clear this week, it is better if all parties refrain from making comment while the investigation is taking place.

"I don't think it is helpful if people are giving a running commentary on issues around this investigation while it is being undertaken."