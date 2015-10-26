Flight disruption starting to ease at Scottish airports

Video

Disruption at Scotland's main airports is beginning to ease, following delays caused by a technical fault at the national air traffic control at Prestwick on Monday morning.

A problem with the radio frequencies used by air traffic controllers to speak to flight crew was the issue.

The number of flights flying over Scotland and Northern Ireland had to be limited until the problem was resolved.

Passengers are advised to check the status of flights with their airline.

BBC Scotland's Lisa Summers reports from Edinburgh airport.