'Desperate' life of Syrians in refugee camps

Civil war in Syria has displaced millions of people with Scottish aid workers in refugee camps along the border describing the situation as desperate.

The Scottish government has pledged to take 2,000 people from the camps, as part of the 20,000 the UK government has promised it will resettle in Britain, over the next five years.

In the first of two reports from Jordan, BBC Scotland's Cameron Buttle has been to see the scale of the problem facing the international community.

This report is from the Zataari refugee camp, in northern Jordan, home to 80,000 men women and children.