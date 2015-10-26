RET applies to all Clyde and Hebridean routes

Video

A scheme offering lower cost ferry fares has been rolled out to all remaining ferry routes in the Clyde and Hebrides network.

Road equivalent tariff (RET) was first introduced on the Western Isles, Coll and Tiree services in 2008. It was then expanded to Islay, Colonsay and Gigha four years later, and to Arran in autumn 2014.

RET bases ferry fares on the cost of travelling the equivalent distance by road, to make it cheaper to travel on CalMac ferries.

BBC Scotland's Ian Hamilton has been assessing how successful it has been.