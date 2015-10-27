Video
GMC clears NHS Grampian whistleblower surgeon
The BBC can reveal that an NHS whistleblower, who was accused of bullying after he spoke out about patient safety, has been cleared of all allegations by the General Medical Council.
Surgeon Malcolm Loudon was the original whistleblower who sparked a review which was critical of Grampian Health Board.
The health board denies that it takes punitive action against staff who raise concerns.
BBC Scotland's Fiona Walker reports.
