Scotland facing midwives shortage says Royal College

The Royal College of Midwives is warning that Scotland is facing a shortage of midwives as more of the profession approach retirement age.

Around 40% of midwives are in their 50s and 60s, compared to 30% four years ago, whilst the number of younger midwives is falling.

The Scottish government says Scotland has the recommended number of midwifes and it will continue working to make sure the right numbers are in training.

BBC Scotland health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.