Syrian refugees start anew in Jordan

Video

Millions of people have been displaced since the war in Syria began with many fleeing to neighbouring countries.

The Scottish government has pledged to take 2,000 people from the camps, as part of the 20,000 the UK government has promised it will resettle in Britain, over the next five years.

Jordan has absorbed one million refugees since the crisis began. Only 120,000 of them are in refugee camps as the rest try to make a life in Jordan's wider community.

In the second of two reports, BBC Scotland's Cameron Buttle meets those who are trying to make a new life in a new country.