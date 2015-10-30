Kezia Dugdale: Trident savings 'can't be spent 12 ways'

Video

Kezia Dugdale has said that any money saved by not renewing Trident "can't be spent 12 ways" and should be reinvested in the communities which would lose out if the nuclear weapons system leaves Scottish waters.

The Scottish Labour leader said this position, set out by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has "a degree honesty" unlike the less clear proposal set out by the SNP.

Speaking ahead of her party's autumn conference in Perth, Ms Dugdale told BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor that she is a multilateralist, believing that the best way to get rid of nuclear weapons is to join with other countries around the world.

The Scottish Labour Party will vote later to decide whether to debate the renewal of Trident during the conference.