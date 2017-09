Video

The unsolved murder of a woman is to be re-investigated by detectives - almost 40 years after the crime.

Twenty-year-old Anna Kenny went missing in Glasgow, in August 1977, and her body was found in Argyll two years later.

Her death has been linked to Angus Sinclair, who was convicted of the World's End murders last year.

BBC Scotland's Home Affairs Correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.